Jean Branch, 91, passed away at her home on Monday,September 14,2020 after suffering from Dementia. She was a very active member of Christ United Methodist Church where she worked many jobs and served on the Altar and Funeral Guild along with helping start the Lamplighters Sunday School Class. Her love of God and people was demonstrated in everything she did.



Jean enjoyed her time working as the Athletic Department Ticket Manager at Memphis State in the 1960's and 70's and later The Ticket Manager for The Memphis Southmen Football League. Her trip to China and The Emmaus Walk #2 were her most memorable times she spoke of so often.



She is preceded in death by her husband Horace, of 69 years, and her granddaughter Lauren Jean Witty. She is survived by her two daughters Terrie Witty, Connie Brady(Dale) and grandson Jay Summers of St. Louis.



A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Christ Church, 4488 Poplar at 1:00 in the Sanctuary. Social Distancing( Mask Required) will be observed.



The Family Request Memorials be sent to Christ United Methodist Church Recreation Ministry, 4488 Poplar, Memphis, TN 38117.

