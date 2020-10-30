loved the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and went to be with Him on October 28, 2020. Jean was born in Chicago, Illinois, grew up in Santa Monica, California, and attended the University of Arizona. It was there that she met and married Frank M. Norfleet in 1942 while he was in army training in Arizona. They had known each other for three months.Jean and Frank were a memorable, adventurous duo throughout their 69-year marriage. They wholeheartedly participated in many church, civic, and charitable endeavors. They are also remembered for loving to dance, ride horses, and play tennis together.Jean's varied interests included Bible study, volunteering, gardening, reading, sewing, and painting furniture. She was a long time Bible Study Fellowship facilitator and a Sunday school teacher at Second Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed tutoring children at Binghampton Christian Academy and at Berclair Elementary School well into her eighties. She was a devoted board member of MIFA and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. Jean volunteered through the Memphis Junior League and the Memphis Garden Club.One of her great pleasures was traveling with her husband and family. She fostered a special relationship with each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always brought imagination and fun to family gatherings. Her lifelong discipline of exercise, her joyful enthusiasm for life, and people, along with an indomitable strength and spirit came out of an overflow of gratitude to God for her full life.She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank. She is survived by her children: Janet (Mike) Sheahan, Jean (John) Laughlin, Frances (Alex) Thompson and her grandchildren: Peggy (Hays) Waldrop, Lisa Riddle, John (Britton) Laughlin, Frank (Stephanie) Laughlin, "A" (Margaret) Thompson, Norfleet Thompson, Tread (Chancey) Thompson and her great grandchildren: Hays Waldrop, Duke Waldrop, Kyla Riddle, Hank Riddle, Jack Laughlin, Elizabeth Laughlin, Miles Laughlin, Henry Laughlin, Sarah Beth Laughlin, Katie Thompson, Sam Thompson, James Thompson, Tread Thompson, Jr., and Philips Thompson. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Jean Platt, Joyce, Julia, and John Gray.The family sincerely thanks Carol Ballard and Maggie Hart for years of loving, devoted service and care. The family is equally grateful for the compassion and care given by Sharon Winton, Jodie Mack, Alice Jackson, Gwendolyn Bowman, and Gwen Evans.