Jean Hazen Broadaway
1940 - 2020
Jean Hazen Broadaway went home to be with her Lord on October 11, 2020. Jean was born on August 6, 1940 in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Emily Hazen and her brother Jimmy Hazen.

Jean was raised in Memphis, Tennessee and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Memphis State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. In addition to being a wife, mother, sister, and friend, Jean served as room mother, on the PTA, and was a member of Afton Village Women's Club. Jean was also active in the local MS Chapter in Houston.

Jean is survived by her husband Kenneth Broadaway of 56 years, two daughters, Kelley and Kristie Broadaway, and grandson Jonathan. She is also survived by four of her siblings, John Hazen, Susan Hazen, Catharine Kent, and J. Kenneth Hazen.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National MS Society. Jean was a founding member and instructor of the MS Trucking Water Babies aquatics group for more than ten years. https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=55995&55995.donation=form1

Celebration of Life for Jean
DATE: Sat. Nov. 14, 2020
TIME: 3-4:45 p.m.
PLACE: Bar DKDC -964 S. Cooper St.( next door to The Beauty Shop restaurant), Memphis, TN

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 04:45 PM
Bar DKDC
