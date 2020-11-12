went home to be with her Lord on October 11, 2020. Jean was born on August 6, 1940 in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Emily Hazen and her brother Jimmy Hazen.Jean was raised in Memphis, Tennessee and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Memphis State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. In addition to being a wife, mother, sister, and friend, Jean served as room mother, on the PTA, and was a member of Afton Village Women's Club. Jean was also active in the local MS Chapter in Houston.Jean is survived by her husband Kenneth Broadaway of 56 years, two daughters, Kelley and Kristie Broadaway, and grandson Jonathan. She is also survived by four of her siblings, John Hazen, Susan Hazen, Catharine Kent, and J. Kenneth Hazen.