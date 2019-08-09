|
Jean Chadwick Levitch, 79, peacefully passed away on August 5, 2019, after an extended illness. Jean was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas on March 3, 1940, and was a long-time resident of Memphis, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Strill Chadwick and Maurine Brandon; her brothers, Earl Carter, Bobby Chadwick, Chuck Carter; her sister, Norene Pope; and her son, Paul Leslie.
Jean is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. Melvyn Levitch; her sister, Pat Butler of Lonoke, AR; her children, Donna Johnson (Jim), David Leslie (Diane), Candy Barton (John), all of Collierville, TN, Lauren Hollenbeck (Stan) of Germantown, TN, and Sharon Levitch (Todd Cameron) of Wayne, PA; twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Her faith in Christ was of the utmost importance to Jean, closely followed by her love for family. She was a long-time member of Bellevue Baptist Church and the Gideons Auxiliary. At Bellevue, she and Melvyn were instrumental in the formation of a group of Hebrew Christians, which met regularly in the Levitch home for many years. She was a hospitable, loving, and giving person who helped many in need. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 1:30 pm, followed by a celebration of life service at 2:30 pm, both at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 9, 2019