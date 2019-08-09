Home

Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Jean (Chadwick) Levitch


1940 - 2019
Jean (Chadwick) Levitch Obituary
Jean Chadwick Levitch, 79, peacefully passed away on August 5, 2019, after an extended illness. Jean was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas on March 3, 1940, and was a long-time resident of Memphis, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Strill Chadwick and Maurine Brandon; her brothers, Earl Carter, Bobby Chadwick, Chuck Carter; her sister, Norene Pope; and her son, Paul Leslie.

Jean is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. Melvyn Levitch; her sister, Pat Butler of Lonoke, AR; her children, Donna Johnson (Jim), David Leslie (Diane), Candy Barton (John), all of Collierville, TN, Lauren Hollenbeck (Stan) of Germantown, TN, and Sharon Levitch (Todd Cameron) of Wayne, PA; twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Her faith in Christ was of the utmost importance to Jean, closely followed by her love for family. She was a long-time member of Bellevue Baptist Church and the Gideons Auxiliary. At Bellevue, she and Melvyn were instrumental in the formation of a group of Hebrew Christians, which met regularly in the Levitch home for many years. She was a hospitable, loving, and giving person who helped many in need. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 1:30 pm, followed by a celebration of life service at 2:30 pm, both at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 9, 2019
