1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jean Anderson Morgan died peacefully on May 5, 2019, at Ave Maria Home in Bartlett, TN.



Born August 4, 1926, in Ripley, Mississippi to Tom and Grace Biggers Anderson, she attended Ripley schools before moving with her family to Collierville, TN in 1941 when her father purchased the Collierville Herald newspaper. She graduated from Collierville High School in 1943.



At age 13 she started writing her own social and news column for The Herald entitled, "Just Talkin'" and continued until 1959. She was the youngest editor of a weekly newspaper in Tennessee, was the first woman to be named to the Board of the Tennessee Press Association and later was the first woman to serve on the Board of the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association. Many years of meeting and interviewing the subjects of her stories developed in Jean a profound love and compassion for others in her community.



She graduated from Blue Mountain College (Blue Mountain, MS) in 1947, served on the Board for many years and received an Honorary Doctorate degree. In 1955, having never left the South, she was asked to tour with the Maid of Cotton promoting the use of cotton. This unique experience began Jean's lifetime love of travel.



In 1959, she married John L. Fournier, Sr. and moved to Kent, Washington. There she began writing for her husband's newspaper, The Valley Daily News. While living in Washington state, Jean volunteered with the Campfire Girls Organization, serving on its Board and eventually becoming the National President of Campfire Girls of America.



After the death of her husband in 1972, Jean continued her work with the Kent newspaper, becoming President of Valley Publishing Company. In this capacity, Jean attended a White House reception for the National Press Association and there, as well as meeting the President of the United States, she was introduced to her future husband, Jimmy Morgan of Swainsboro, GA. After a cross country courtship, they soon married and Jean moved to Swainsboro where she and Jimmy lived for over forty years. Their former home is now a part of East Georgia State College and is used by students, faculty, and administrators for social gatherings and school events. Through her warm and friendly spirit, Jean made many dearly loved friends in Swainsboro and throughout the South. Jean was an enthusiastic member of the Glad Garden Club, winning awards at its flower shows for her creative floral arrangements.



Always on her calendar were the meetings of the Ida Belle Williams Book Club as Jean was an avid reader. Jean also especially enjoyed the regular get-togethers of the Non-Agenda Club. Although it had no "agenda", the members often found ways they could help local women in the community. Always generously giving her time for others, Jean regularly volunteered at the Emanuel County Food Pantry.



Jean's gift for leadership and her open and accepting personality led her to pursue a lifelong commitment to education, the Arts, civic and community service, and to become a champion of women's rights. She was on the Board of Blue Mountain College, at a time when it was an all-girls college, becoming the Board Chair. Jean also served on the Boards of Brewton Parker College and East Georgia State College. EGSC in Swainsboro was especially important to Jean and she was very involved in its growth.



In 1974, Jean was chosen the first Chair of the East Georgia College Foundation and continued to serve on the Foundation for many years. With her help, East Georgia State College built the Jean Anderson Morgan Student Activities Center, called the JAM center by the students. Jean also established and funded The Vision Series. This Series gives the college an opportunity to bring to campus musical events, well-known speakers, authors and other dignitaries. These programs benefit all in the Swainsboro community as they are open to the public.



Jean also served on the Emanuel County Hospital Authority, the Emanuel County Arts Council and the Board of the Swainsboro Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber twice honored Jean as "Person of the Year".



Jean was a loyal member of the First Baptist Church of Swainsboro, serving on its Stewardship Committee, working with the First Baptist Communication Committee, and leading the Women's Senior Adult Sunday School class for over thirty-five years. Starting in 1974, Jean served faithfully in the WMU having a leadership role in organizing The Emanuel Baptist Association Women's Enrichment Program and the Women's World-Wide Day of Prayer.



During the Christmas Season, she would often compose a special daily devotion for the church Advent Guide.



Jean was a Board Member of Mill Creek Foundation in Swainsboro which was created for the purpose of helping the citizens of Emanuel County.



Jean's heartfelt commitment to Swainsboro and its civic and community activities lasted for four decades. She gave freely of her time and resources with the intention of making Swainsboro a better place to live for all people. Her leadership set an example and her generosity helped many programs of these educational and religious organizations to thrive.



Jean will be deeply missed by her community, her friends and her family.



Jean was predeceased by her sister, Martha Gattuso, her first husband, John Fournier, Sr., her step-son John Fournier, Jr. and in 2014, her husband, Jimmy Morgan of Swainsboro.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her nephew, Frank Gattuso, his wife, Jami, and nieces, Francesca Brant (Jefferson), Amelia, and Olivia, her four step-children, Harry Morgan (Vanita), John Morgan (Fran), Gay Morgan Fournier (Chuck), and Chuck Fournier (Gay), and many step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.



Her service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Ave Maria Home Chapel with burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville, Tennessee.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations that meant so much to Jean during her lifetime:



