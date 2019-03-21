Resources More Obituaries for Jean Sights Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean (Williamson) Sights

Obituary Flowers Jean Williamson Sights, 98, of Memphis, died March 18, 2019, at The Allen Morgan Health Center. She was a member of Idlewild Presbyterian church where she was honored with a Presbyterian Women Life Membership. She graduated from Rhodes College.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jere Matthews Sights.



She is survived by two sons, Jere Matthews Sights, Jr. (Bettye) and Wilson Williamson Sights (Ela), both of Memphis; and a daughter Flora Sights Sares (Matt) of Colorado. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a sister, Emily Williamson Haizlip.



Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Idlewild Church with a reception to follow.



Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Idlewild Church with a reception to follow.



Memorials may be sent to Idlewild Presbyterian Church, Church Health Center or a . Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 21, 2019