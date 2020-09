Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Wilson, age 92, died September 23, 2020. Predeceased by parents Johnnie Austin Crawford and Edna Grace Jones Crawford, and husband James L. (Jim) Wilson. Survived by daughter, Mary Ogle. Employed primarily in accounting at S.C. Toof and at Advo.



Private graveside services will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens. Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

