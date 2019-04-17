Resources More Obituaries for Jeane Jaynes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeane Madalene (Atkins) Jaynes

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jeane Madalene Atkins Jaynes, age 89, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's. Jeane was born May 29, 1929, in Memphis, TN. She was retired from where she worked for 23 years. She was in the choir and was a member at both, First United Lutheran Church, which her mother helped establish, and later a member at First Congregational Church both in Memphis.



Jeane was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Irvin Henry Jaynes; her parents, Thomas "Ted" and Mollie Duecker Atkins, four brothers, William Atkins, Frederick Atkins, Elmer Atkins, Edward Atkins, and two sisters, Mary "Sis" DuRoss, Elsie Morrison.



Mrs. Jaynes is survived by her children; Karin Jeane Jaynes Bittner (Brian), Michael Steven Jaynes, one sister, Dorothy "Dot" Butler, four grandchildren, Brandon Herron (Melanie), Lynn Thomasson (Chip) Cassandra "Brooke" Walters (Brent), Blake Smythe (Kristen), and nine great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends with a reception beginning at 12:30 pm with a service to follow at 2 pm, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133, with interment to follow.



In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to or the .



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Jaynes family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries