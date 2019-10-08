|
|
|
Jeanette Terwilleger, 81, of Cordova, TN passed away October 7, 2019. Jeanette was a member of Highland Heights Baptist Church and worked in the Cambodian Ministries.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Terwilleger and her son, Lance Terwilleger.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Bret Terwilleger (Peggy); Grandchildren, Brock, Wesley, Garrett, and Georgia Terwilleger.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10th from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 8, 2019