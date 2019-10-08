Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Terwilleger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Terwilleger

Send Flowers
Jeanette Terwilleger Obituary
Jeanette Terwilleger, 81, of Cordova, TN passed away October 7, 2019. Jeanette was a member of Highland Heights Baptist Church and worked in the Cambodian Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Terwilleger and her son, Lance Terwilleger.

Jeanette is survived by her son, Bret Terwilleger (Peggy); Grandchildren, Brock, Wesley, Garrett, and Georgia Terwilleger.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10th from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.