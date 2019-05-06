Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Jeanne Brink Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeanne Ellen (Handwerker) Brink

Obituary Flowers Jeanne Ellen Handwerker Brink, age 74, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on April 27, 2019, at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona after a short illness.



She is predeceased by her parents, Ruth Walker Handwerker and Howard Thiers Handwerker and her loving grandmother, Ruth Spillane Walker.



Jeanne is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 26 years, 9 months, 11 days and 21 hours, Conan Brink. Her 5 loving children, Joseph (Loretta) Dearman of Florissant, MO, Meg (Mike) Glesener of Shoreline, WA, Kim Dearman of Redmond, WA, Pam (Roger) Clugston of Bakersfield, CA and Andrew (Gazmira) Stevens of Ashburn, VA. 17 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren. 4 Siblings, Dan Handwerker, Elaine Lewis, Nancy Gebhardt all of Memphis and Carol Handwerker of West Lafayette, IN plus many nieces and nephews.



Jeanne would like it to be known that her name is one syllable, not Jeannie, Jeanine, or Jee-anne. She would also like it to be known that mashed potatoes should be firm; served in a bowl, with a well of gravy in the middle; and eaten with a spoon. She would also like everyone to know that smoking kills and that if you, reader, are a smoker, you need to quit now.



She was a book-reading, basketball-palming, Words-with-Friends-playing, Pokemon-training, picture-taking, chip-eating, mug-making, book-reading, grammar-correcting, tree-hugging, generously giving, game-loving mother who was extremely passionate about her family.



She was the kind of doting mother who would take the family out for a birthday dinner of donuts (because that's what the birthday boy wanted for dinner), followed by a dessert of pizza (because that was his choice too).



She had a deep love of music, and of particular artists such as John Denver and Peter, Paul, and Mary. And her singing to and with the kids is a cherished part of their life. Car rides were an opportunity for the family to sing together.



Her career covered a wide variety of roles. Here are some of them: bank reconciliation, piping estimation, chemistry lab work, yellow-page advertising sales, her own word processing and medical transcription business, coordinating the SysOps (community managers) for one of the first major online game communities, and freelance book editing.



Over the last two years, she gave out about fifty basketballs to the neighborhood kids, asking each one to sign the ball with a sharpie and to find a way to pay the gift forward to someone else.



She was always free with sharing her food and her home. She always wanted to share with her kids and grandkids and to help them be better people. For Christmas, she would give the grandchildren money and task them with finding a need that someone else had and meeting it with half of the money.



She was a life master at Bridge.



She nearly achieved the world record for Ms. Pac-Man in the 1980s.



She left three 5-7-10 splits in a single bowling game, which would have been a world record if she had known to have it recorded at the time.



There will be a visitation at Canale Funeral Directors in Memphis from 5 pm to 7 pm on May 17, 2019. Funeral mass will be at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church at 10 am on May 18, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .



The family would like to thank the expertly skilled and loving and caring surgeons, ICU doctors, nurses, and staff at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix Published in The Daily Memphian on May 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.