Jeff Hyde, 53 of Southaven, MS passed away in his sleep on September 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Gordon Hyde and Donna Lee Cooper and one sister Lori Ann Hyde.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Gordon Hyde and Josh Jordon Hyde; his beloved pets, Molly, Daisy, and Stormy; his sisters Kitty Lynn Bridges and Donna Elaine Morgan.
Jeff was a sports fan and is now and forever will be cutting the infield at the field of dreams in heaven just as he did for so many years at the Southaven Field of Dreams, a mini-complex for handicapped and developmentally challenged children and adults. He was known for lending a hand to the "underdog" and helping in any way he could. His service in the United States Navy helped to bring a new way of life to a people oppressed by their leader when his ship the USS Saratoga bombed Libya.
Graveside service will be 10:15 a.m. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors, Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Jeff was loved by many and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 30, 2019