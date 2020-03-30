|
Jeffery Olen Ketchum, 39, of Arlington, TN passed away March 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olen McElroy; and Grady and Mavis Ketchum.
Jeffery is survived by his parents, Terrell and Susan Ketchum; his brother, Jonathan G. Ketchum (Kelly); his nieces, Lauren and Allison Ketchum; grandmother, Lorene McElroy; and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of many friends.
Jeffery had a passion for baseball and a love for boating.
Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 30, 2020