Jeffrey Allen "Perk" Perkins
1958 - 2020
Jeffrey Alan "Perk" Perkins, born December 16, 1958, passed away on June 15, 2020.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Ernest "Major" Perkins.

Survivors include his mother Sandra Perkins; wife Tiffany; daughter Kayley and son Caleb; siblings, Jackie, Susan, Emily, Kellie and Ernie; and many friends/co-workers.

He worked for the Airlines beginning in 1978 with Southern Airways and intended to retire from Delta Airlines on August 1st.

Visitation with the family will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Harmony Church of Bartlett, 6740 St. Elmo Rd, Bartlett, with funeral service to follow at 2:00. Wayde Thomas, Jeff's cousin will be officiating.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 17, 2020.
