Jeff Duborg, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi, died on the 6th of December, 2019 at the age of 56.
Born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan on the 29th of July, 1963, Jeff was one of four children born to Sharon and Donald Duborg. He graduated from Marshall High School and worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for IPS Corporation in Collierville, Tennessee.
Along with his parents, Jeff is survived by his wife Angie of 19 years; children Heather (Sean) Grinnell, Mallory Duborg and Devin Booth; grandchildren Reese, Layne, Rory, Julian, David and Leighton; siblings Leslie, Ted and Richie (Carrie); and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service on Sunday, the 8th of December, beginning at 1:30 in the afternoon. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rev. Gene Sauls of Central Church will lead the service.
Online condolences and floral gifts may be offered through www.colliervillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 9, 2019