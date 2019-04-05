|
|
|
Jeffrey Gipson, 72, passed away April 3, 2019, at Methodist North from a short illness.
Jeffrey was born April 11, 1946, to Nella Kearbey Gipson and Audress Lee Gipson. He graduated from Bartlett High School and entered the Marine Corp. He retired in 2008 as a branch manager with Evergreen Tank Solutions.
Jeffrey is not only preceded in death by his parents but brother, Audress Lee Gipson Jr and daughter, Ginger Rhea Gipson.
He is survived by his wife Kathy and two sons Daniel and Kenneth Gipson.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6th from 12-2 pm at Family Funeral Care. Graveside services will follow at 3 pm at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 5, 2019
