1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jelba Coleman, age 79, of Millington, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Jelba was born May 31, 1940 in Hayti, MO.



Jelba worked 40 plus years with Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation as office coordinator in Health Services Research. Family, friends, and co-works knew her to be loyal, devoted, generous and loving. Jelba and her husband Tommy enjoyed gardening, attending local theater, movies, puzzles, games, bird watching and creating crafts. Their happiest times were spent with family and discovering the path less taken when traveling.



Jelba was preceded in death by her son Michael Daniels and grandson Jeremy Shaw.



She is survived by her husband of 17 years Tommy Coleman; Son James "Jimmy" Winston Daniels II; Daughters, Nancy Shaw (Robert) and Amy Biggs (Glen); Brothers; Jimmy and Larry Devine; Grandchildren Amanda Rose Daniels, Amanda Beck (Justin), Justin Shaw (Kristen); Great Grandchildren Emma Lewis, Emmitt and Averett Shaw.



The family will receive friends Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A funeral service will follow, also Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM.



