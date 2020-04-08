|
Jeni Stephens of Memphis, TN left us to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. She was a graduate of Harding Academy Memphis, completing her undergraduate degree at Lambuth University and her M.B.A. in Non-Profit Management at Vanderbilt University, later securing her Mechanical Contractors license in Memphis, TN.
Jeni loved singing, dancing (not the best-but she tried), theater (with her favorite role as the female lead in the Lambuth production of I Do I Do), public speaking, fund-raising, emceeing & judging events, mentoring young women, spending time with her loving Chihuahuas (Olive, Laudi and Forrest) and fishing with her family.
Jeni was crowned Miss Lambuth in 1995, Miss Memphis in 1996 and Miss Tennessee in 1996 where she represented the great state of TN in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, NJ. More importantly, as Miss Tennessee, Jeni was the Governor's Official Spokesperson for a Safe and Drug-Free Tennessee (representing the D.A.R.E. program) and the Spokesperson for the Department of Children's Services in Nashville, TN. Jeni received the Phi Mu (Fraternity for Women) National Outstanding Alumni Community Service award in 1998, was a Memphis "Top 40 under 40" in 2004, and was selected as the "Volunteer of the Year" for the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant in 2010.
Jeni served on many Boards in Memphis for many years including Playhouse on the Square, where she started her acting career on their stages and where she was currently a teacher to up and coming performers. Jeni served the not-for-profit world throughout her career working for organizations such as Memphis Bio works, Memphis Museums, and most recently as the Director of Philanthropy for Shelby Residential & Vocational Services (S.R.V.S.).
Jeni was a very kind soul and loved by many. She lived by the motto "kindness is not an act - it is a lifestyle" which she unselfishly demonstrated throughout her life. "Gracefully gritty" and "down-to earth" in her life with family and friends, she was a tireless, constant champion to the under-loved and under-served. She loaned her strength and compassion when others were down. She was a loyal friend to the down-trodden, and her smile could warm any heart.
She is now in heaven bringing her special brand of sass and class - wearing the best crown of all - freedom in Christ. A great loss for the entire Memphis community, the State of Tennessee, in which she represented so well for so many years, as well as the Miss America Organization and all the young women she mentored. For us her family and friends - we remember Jeni with the sense of humor she exuded and loved.
Since there are no funeral services currently open to the public, we will be planning a Celebration of Life service for Jeni during the summer of 2020.
In lieu of food or flowers at this time, we kindly request that you redirect your financial kindness to one of Jeni's favorite charities listed below:
https://www.srvs.org/donate
https://gracehouseofmemphis.org/donate/
Going forward, Jeni would want us all to champion and support our local community mental health organizations; and she would want you to please ask for help if you or someone you know is struggling with depression, alcoholism or thoughts of contemplating suicide.
We love you and will miss you. Rest well, Jeni.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2020