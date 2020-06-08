Jennifer Cottam Lamb, 43, took flight to her Heavenly Home June 5, 2020, after a courageous four year battle with cancer. Despite her illness, she never complained, remained ever-faithful, and continued to bring joy to everyone around her. Born March 17, 1977, in Memphis, TN, daughter of Donald L. Cottam, Jr. and Dyann Cottam.
Preceded in death by her grandfathers, Don Cottam,Charles Gullick, and Charles Penny; her grandmother, Pat Penny, and cousin, Daniel Cottam.
Survived by her mother Dyann Cottam, her father Don Cottam, her siblings Don Cottam III, Carl Cottam and wife Emily, nieces Jayden, Kaylee, Claire, and Ella, nephews Evan and Ben, her grandmother Dorothy Cottam and her fiancé Robbie Massie.
She attended Auburndale Elementary, St. Louis Elementary, and White Station High school. She worked many years in administrative/secretarial work but her favorite role was giving care to others during her time with Comfort Keepers.
Jennifer was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and niece. She was quiet, extremely creative, giving, and she possessed the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She enjoyed music, journaling, jewelry making, Crochet, cooking, motorcycle riding, shopping, and spending time at the beach.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Wednesday, June 10th at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Funeral Services will begin at 1 pm Thursday, June 11th at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Riverside Chapel. Interment will immediately follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Jennifer would prefer contributions to Church Health Center, West Clinic, American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 8, 2020.