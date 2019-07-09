Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Resources More Obituaries for Jenny Strother Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jenny (Flowers) Strother

1944 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Jenny Flowers Strother was a force of nature. The daughter of George Howard and Francis Flowers, Jenny was born on June 20, 1944. During her childhood, she lived in Covington, TN or on farms in the immediate vicinity. She cherished these days. By her teenage years, the Flowers' family had moved into Covington. Jenny attended Byar's Hall and St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA where "Jenna Lee" made friends that lasted a lifetime. Jen treasured these years and was particularly fond of summer days on the river skiing and participating in the Cotton Carnival representing the family cotton company.



After high school, Jenny attended UT in Knoxville but after a severe automobile accident she transferred to Memphis State and UT Memphis where she earned a master's degree in social work.



During college, Jen worked part time at her brother's cotton office, and she was always proud of her family connection to the cotton business. Jen was extremely generous, somewhat mercurial, but always willing to help anyone or anything in need. Consistent with her desire to assist the needy, Jenny worked as a social worker at City of Memphis Hospital and Mid South Hospital. During these years she enjoyed socializing in Overton Square, and her love for Midtown continued throughout her life.



However, unquestionably her true occupation was mother, stepmother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was a proud St. Luke's School and White Station High School parent where she again made friends for life. Jen, affectionately referred to as Cuffy and Jenna Lee, never met a child or a dog she didn't love. Jen was extremely proud of her southern roots. She loved gardening, dog-loving, child-spoiling, crafts, and genealogy. She was a collector of photographs, though she is featured in very few because she was usually taking them.



Jen was predeceased by both her parents and her brother, George Howard Flowers III. She is survived by her husband Don, son Emory Strother (Katie), stepdaughter Christine Matseas, six grandchildren (Everley, Christopher, Laurel, Eli, Davis, and Jude), two great-grandchildren (Collier and Margot), her sisters, Barbara McBride and Francis Fowlkes, and many more nieces and nephews than can be counted.



In spite of a fused neck, more hip and knee replacements than can be counted, and a myriad of health issues, Jen never lost her zest for life. This is best exemplified by her celebration of her 75th birthday just two weeks ago, when she closed down the casinos -- outlasting her husband and son -- fished until the early morning light, and introduced her grandchildren to Café Du Monde and Bourbon Street in New Orleans.



We will miss you Jen, Cuffy, Jenna Lee.



Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 12th at Canale Funeral Directors with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 9, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.