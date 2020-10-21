1/1
Jerome Terrell Smith Sr.
Jerome Terrell Smith, Sr., 31, passed October 14, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

Visitation, Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral, Saturday, October 24, 2020, 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ 345 West Peebles Road. Burial New Park Cemetery.

He leaves his children, Ay'Ranni Smith, Jerome Terrell Smith, Jr., fiancée, Adrienne Thompson, mother, Barbara Ann Alexander, father, Jerome Smith, dad, Terry Lawrence, brothers, Monterryio Lawrence, (Bontaya), Preston Alexander(Shannetta), Issac Stewart, grandmothers, Dorothy Ellis, Katie Hubbard, Bettye Lawrence, Ethelene Thompson, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
