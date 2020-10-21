Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jerome's life story with friends and family

Share Jerome's life story with friends and family

Jerome Terrell Smith, Sr., 31, passed October 14, 2020 in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral, Saturday, October 24, 2020, 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ 345 West Peebles Road. Burial New Park Cemetery.



He leaves his children, Ay'Ranni Smith, Jerome Terrell Smith, Jr., fiancée, Adrienne Thompson, mother, Barbara Ann Alexander, father, Jerome Smith, dad, Terry Lawrence, brothers, Monterryio Lawrence, (Bontaya), Preston Alexander(Shannetta), Issac Stewart, grandmothers, Dorothy Ellis, Katie Hubbard, Bettye Lawrence, Ethelene Thompson, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store