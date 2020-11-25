Jerry Crouch, age 70, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Jerry was born October 20, 1950, in Memphis, TN. He was retired from DuPont Chemicals after 31 years where he was a maintenance mechanic. After retiring from DuPont he went on to work for Pittco Management, LLC. Jerry loved playing golf with his longtime buddies of over 45 years. He will be dearly missed at Tigers games, in the woods each Fall, and laughing with friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Crouch, and a sister, Patricia Free. Jerry is survived by his son, Jay Crouch (Taylor), his mother, Deloris Crouch, sister, Sandra Kay Miles (Robert), and best friend, Beth Crouch, as well as several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends beginning at 9 am with a graveside service to follow at 10 am, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

