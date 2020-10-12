, 83, of Memphis, TN passed away Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at St Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN.Since 1965, Jerry & his wife Rebecca owned Brasfield Auto Service in Memphis. The shop started on 3rd Street and became a cornerstone of the community at the corner of Ridgeway & Quince for almost 40 years. In 2011 the shop moved across the parking lot until it shut its doors in October 2017.Jerry loved spending time with his family as well as watching the Memphis Tigers play, but his passion was drag racing with his son, which brought them lifelong memories and friends.Mr. Brasfield is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Ann Robbins Brasfield of Memphis, TN; son Kevin Dean Brasfield (Leigh Stephens Brasfield) of Memphis, TN; grandson Bobby Hugh Brasfield (Tehya Tripp) of Rossville, TN; daughters-in-law Patricia Harbin Hewlett of Rossville, TN and Angela Merryman Brasfield of Memphis, TN; brother and sister-in-laws Dale Potter, Gale Potter Cone, Terry Potter, Jerry Potter; and 3 surviving nephews and their families .He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie & Mable Brasfield; daughter Mary Ann Brasfield Rooker-Moore; siblings Willie Mae Brasfield Green, Clyde Brasfield, Eula Brasfield Young, Avorne Brasfield Brooks, Virginia Brasfield Mansfield, John Alfred Brasfield.Jerry attended Balmoral Baptist Church.