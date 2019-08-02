|
Jerry Houston Taylor, age 73, resident of Grand Junction, Tennessee, and husband of Edith Sutton Taylor, departed this life Thursday evening, August 1, 2019, at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar, Tennessee.
Funeral Services for Mr. Taylor will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Grand Junction First Baptist Church with Bro. Troy Styers, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Grand Junction Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Taylor will be from 4 to 7 P.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Grand Junction First Baptist Church.
Jerry was born January 15, 1946, in Rogers Springs, Tennessee, the son of Robert Leroy Taylor and Eva Esther Conner Taylor. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1964 and served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War period. He married Edith Sutton, a native of Grand Junction, on April 14, 1973 and they had two children, Nicole and Natalie. Jerry was employed with ThyssenKrupp Elevator (formerly Dover Elevator) in Walnut, Mississippi for many years before retiring in 2005.
Mr. Taylor was a longtime resident of Hardeman County and most recently a member of Grand Junction First Baptist Church. His mother taught him how to play the piano by ear at an early age and he shared his God-given talent with anyone that would listen to him. He played the piano and sang with many groups all across the Mid-South throughout his entire life. More than anything, Jerry loved the many special times he cherished with his family.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Edith Sutton Taylor of Grand Junction, TN; two daughters, Nicole Taylor of Somerville, TN, Natalie Taylor McConnell and her husband, Matt of Martin, TN; four sisters, Jean Vaughan and her husband, Luther of Bolivar, TN, Barbara Barber of Memphis, TN, Betty Locke of Middleton, TN, Brenda Yarbro and her husband Robert "Bob" of New Braunfels, TX; two brothers, Robert S. Taylor of Bolivar, TN, Wayne Taylor of Memphis, TN; and two beloved grandchildren, Taylor Jane McConnell and Davis Hall McConnell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Clara Sparks, and two brothers, Samuel Curtis Taylor and Tom Taylor.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bryan Sutton, Earl Smith, Jim Cook, Woody Pierce, Winfred Ray and Lester Wynn.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Grand Junction First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 103, Grand Junction, TN 38039.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 2, 2019