Jerry J. Lautt

August 27, 1936 - July 24, 2019

Jerry, age 82, of Bartlett, Tennessee went to be with his LORD and Savior Jesus Christ early Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019.



He is survived by three daughters, Cindy Anderson (Mark), Carrie Richert (Dan), Diane Gates (Mark). Grandchildren, Darcie Gomez (Branigun), Ross Anderson (Melissa), Katie Le' (Brian), Zach, Kyle and Alexis Gates, and four great-grandchildren, Geovani, Paxon and Miliana Gomez, and Ezekiel Anderson, and his sister Patricia Lewis.



Jerry was born in Lehr, North Dakota, at an early age he moved to Billings, Montana where he grew up on the farm. As a teen, Jerry and his family moved back to North Dakota where he met the love of his life, Marjorie. He served in the United States Army for six years. Jerry was a sales manager for Barton Salt company, owned his own business for many years, and he was also a sales manager for Wordworking Manufacturing in Hutchinson KS.



Jerry was raised in the Methodist Church, and he came to faith in Christ at an early age. He loved to sing the old hymns and praise songs, he sang in the church choir for several years. He and his wife of 63 years, Marjorie, were baptized together at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, TN in January of 1995. Ordained as a Deacon at Believers Baptist Church in Wichita, KS,

Jerry faithfully served his church family. In July of 2018, Jerry and Marjorie joined Bartlett Baptist Church in Bartlett TN.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bartlett Baptist Church Missions:



Bartlett Baptist Church

3465 Kirby-Whitten Rd

Bartlett, TN 38135



A family will receive friends for Jerry will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a funeral service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Lautt family. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 25, 2019