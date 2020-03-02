Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Nolan Griffith

Send Flowers
Jerry Nolan Griffith Obituary
Jerry Nolan Griffith, 77, of Bartlett, TN passed away February 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Josephine Griffith.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynne Griffith; his children, Rhonda Davis (Alan), David Griffith (Cammy), Randy Griffith (Melody); his grandchildren, Jessica Peifer, Stephanie James, Rachel Davis, Hunter Griffith, Stone Griffith, John Griffith, Nathan Watson, Zach Watson; great-grandchildren, JP Miller, SJ James, Elliana James, Jacob Griffith, Raelyn Griffith, Thomas Watson; and his sisters, Barbara Cooley and Betty Delk.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, March 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -