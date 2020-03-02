|
Jerry Nolan Griffith, 77, of Bartlett, TN passed away February 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Josephine Griffith.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynne Griffith; his children, Rhonda Davis (Alan), David Griffith (Cammy), Randy Griffith (Melody); his grandchildren, Jessica Peifer, Stephanie James, Rachel Davis, Hunter Griffith, Stone Griffith, John Griffith, Nathan Watson, Zach Watson; great-grandchildren, JP Miller, SJ James, Elliana James, Jacob Griffith, Raelyn Griffith, Thomas Watson; and his sisters, Barbara Cooley and Betty Delk.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, March 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 2, 2020