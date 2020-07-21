Jerry Wayne Sykes, Sr. passed away July 19, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital.



Mr. Sykes was a veteran of the United States Navy. He had worked as a service technician for commercial kitchen equipment and hospital equipment as well as commercial electronics. He had a passion for motorcycles and was a member of the Memphis Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchild, whom he loved to participate in sports with and go RVing with.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Edward Sykes, Sr. and Mavis Allen Lee Sykes.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years Dorothy Skelton Sykes; one daughter, Jennifer Sykes; three sons, Jerry Wayne Sykes, Jr., Anthony Sykes and Jeff Sykes; grandson Miller Sykes, and one brother, Jack Sykes (Dixie).



A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24th at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Highway 82 East, Greenville, Mississippi.

