Resources More Obituaries for Jesse "Jake" Peacock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jesse "Jake" Charles Peacock

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jesse "Jake" Charles Peacock, age 89, a long-time high school coach in Memphis, died February 24, 2019.



Jake, as he was commonly known, was born December 23, 1930, in Urbana, Illinois. Jake was married to Zernia Peacock, who proceeded him in death. Jake attended and graduated from LeMoyne College on a four-year basketball scholarship. He served a tour in the Navy and was honorably discharged. Jake played all sports and was a high school All American in football and basketball. Jake began his coaching career in 1951 at Lester High School and also coached at Douglas High School, Melrose High School, and Frayser High School, where he retired in 2006. Jake was a Deacon at Castalia Baptist Church, served on the Usher Board and taught Sunday School. He also served as a mentor at Magnolia Elementary School.



Jesse "Jake" Peacock leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Angela Michelle Peacock (Arivaca, AZ), his grandson, Dominique M. Ellsworth (Memphis, TN), his great-granddaughter Adora Ellsworth (Memphis, TN), his sisters, Jesslyn Peacock (Champaign, IL) and Joan Ellis (John) (Champaign, IL) and a host of nieces and nephews.



A Memorial service will be held in Mr. Peacock's honor Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 4:00 pm at Castalia Baptist Church, located at 2180 Airways Blvd.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Jesse "Jake" Peacock's name to LeMoyne-Owen College. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.