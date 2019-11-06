|
Jesselyn "Ann" Jackson Ivy, 76 years old, died on Monday, the 4th of November, 2019.
Ann was born on November 1, 1943, in Manilla, Arkansas to the late Jesse & Dorothy Forrest Jackson. The family moved to Memphis when she was in the fourth grade where she graduated from Messick High School, then attended Memphis State University. She worked for the Collierville Herald Newspaper in the sales department.
Ann loved traveling with her daughter and also enjoyed her short "trips" to Tunica.
Besides her parents, Ms. Ivy was also preceded in death by her sister LaNelle Jackson Erwin. She is survived by her daughter Tracy (Max) Thorp of Germantown, Tennessee; sister Carole Lee Pennebaker of Memphis; and nephews Michael Brandon Pennebaker also of Memphis, and Harley Erwin of Murfreesboro.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 6, 2019