Jessica Nicole Cook, 33, was born February 10, 1987 in Memphis, TN. She was a feisty, loyal and loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was an avid animal lover and loved music. She was an employee of Amazon and a former employee of Walmart and the Commercial Appeal.



She is survived by her parents, Ron and Caffey Cook of Memphis; two brothers David Lawrence and Charles Bradley both of Memphis; one sister, Courtney Cook Patton of Memphis. She leaves behind four Nephews and three nieces that she loved very much.



Visitation will be at the Calvary Baptist Church, 6252 Memphis Arlington Road, Bartlett, TN Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00-12:00. A graveside service will be held at the Bassett Cemetery, Bassett, Arkansas at 2:00 P.M.



Funeral services are under the direction of Brent Taylor-Paul B.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store