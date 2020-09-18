Jessica "Jessie" Oliver

1998 – 2020

, age 22, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020 at her residence.Jessie was born June 23, 1998 in Memphis and graduated from Brighton High School in 2016. She attended Remington College in Memphis and was employed at the Memphis Zoo. Jessie had been a resident of the Munford area for 18 years and enjoyed ice skating, 80's music and taking pictures. Jessie loved her dog, Caine.Jessie is survived by her mother, Brandy McDaniel Clark of Hickory, NC; her father, John Wallace Oliver (fiancé, Dorinda Keeling) of Whiteville, TN; her paternal grandmother, Donnie Lowe of Lincolnton, NC; her maternal grandfather, Larry McDaniel of Atoka, TN; her paternal grandmother, Bonnie Oliver of Memphis, TN; her brother, John Wallace Oliver, Jr. (Brandi) of Arlington, TN; two stepbrothers, Corey Keeling and Alex Keeling; her aunts and uncles, Gwen and Mike Waddell, Eddie and Toni Oliver, Kenny and Robin Oliver, Jake and Kasie McDaniel and Jimmy and Deanna Lowe; her niece, Allie Grace; her nephew, Justin; her best friend, Nikki Billington; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Wayne "PawPaw" Oliver and great-grandmothers, Euphry "Granny" Stainback, Vassie "Grandma" McDaniel and Charlotte "Me-Maw" Shepard.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Alex Keeling, Corey Keeling, Matthew Martin, Ryan Howard, Trey Oliver and Michael Waddell.