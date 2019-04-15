Resources More Obituaries for Jessie Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jessie "Petie" Kelly Williams

Petie Williams, 90, was born in New Orleans and went to be with her Lord on April 12, 2019.



She was raised in New Orleans and attended Isadore Neuman High School. Petie graduated with a degree in Art from Sophie Newcomb College (now Tulane University) where she was active in Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After college, she worked as an artist for Berry Company Yellow Pages in New Orleans.



In 1952 she married James (Jimmie) E. Williams, also from New Orleans, who worked for H.S. Finke company, a construction supply company. Soon after their wedding, Jimmie was transferred to Memphis to start a new branch. They spent the rest of their lives in Memphis.



In 1960 Jimmie and Petie purchased the Memphis branch and changed the name to Williams Equipment and Supply. With a lot of hard work from both Jimmie and Petie, Williams Equipment grew and they were very proud of what they started. Petie's artistic talents came in handy as she did all the marketing and drew by hand the current logo that the company still uses. She often traveled with Jimmie to branch locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and north Louisiana. Her cheery personality, friendliness with employees and knowledge of the business enabled her to start the company newsletter "TeamTalk" which is still published. She continued as editor of "TeamTalk" for 30 years, even after Jimmie's death in 2006.



Her art was a life-long passion. Petie was a portrait artist and received professional training in Baltimore, Maryland. She painted with both pastels and oil and received many commissions through the years. When she moved to Trezevant Manor, Petie and her friend Minor Murrah taught a weekly art class for residents.



Petie leaves two daughters Libby Shannon (Bob) and Candy McIntyre (Gordon) and four grandsons Stewart Shannon (Katherine), Martin Shannon (Brooke), Thomas McIntyre (Jennifer), and William McIntyre. She also leaves 6 great-grandchildren.



Her grandsons brought her great joy and she loved traveling with them. She made learning fun and exposed them to fine restaurants, art galleries, museums, and other cultures. Petie and Jimmie also taught the boys how to fish and enjoy the gulf coast at their home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.



For many years, Petie was active at St. John's Episcopal Church where she was a member of Daughters of the King.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. John's on Wednesday, April 17 at 2:00 pm and visitation with the family will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2019