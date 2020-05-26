Jewel Dean Webb, 84, of Bartlett, TN passed away May 22nd, 2020.



Jewel was born to the late William and Blanchie Watson on October 1st, 1935 in Winfield, AL. She met her sweetheart, Gene Webb in early 1956 in Chicago and married in August. She was a loving wife, mother, loved her family, and always served others before herself. She was a faithful servant and was a member of Faith Baptist Church for 23 years. While at Faith, she taught the special needs Sunday school class. She was also a school bus driver for ten years.



Jewel is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gene Webb; her children, Donald Gene Webb (Maritza), Terry Webb, Ann Houston (Gary); grandchildren, Kailey Houston, Caleb Houston, Candice Pashby, Cassie Garner, Caitlin Webb; great-grandchildren, Luke Salmon, Preston Pashby, Paisley Pashby, Posey Pashby, Whimsey Rose Garner on the way, Mikalah Garner, Peyton Garner; her sister in law, Ruby Webb; her brother in law, Larry Gene Webb (Maerene); her niece, Cindy Flowers; and her nephews, Larry A. Webb, and Chris Webb.



Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.



Those unable to attend services will be able to watch the live stream through the Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Facebook page.

