1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jill Ann Cole, age 67, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Friday March 29, 2019. Jill was born May 9, 1951 in Madison, Wisconsin to James and Joyce Turner. She was a graduate of Evangel College and taught school at First Assembly Christian School. Jill was a member of First Assembly of God Church.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dr. Don Cole; her son, Dr. Turner Cole (Chelsea), her mother Joyce Turner, her sisters, Jane Tharp and Julie Klaeser, and her brother, Jack Turner.



A gathering of friends and family for Jill will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at First Assembly of God, 8650 Walnut Grove Rd, Cordova, TN 38018, followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Cole family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 1, 2019