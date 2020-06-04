Jim Green, 50, died Monday night, June 1, 2020, after suffering a heart attack at his home in Olive Branch, Miss.
A Mid-South concert promoting icon for 30 years, Green worked for the area's major concert bookers, Mid-South Concerts and Beaver Productions before starting his own company, Green Machine Concerts, in 2009. He had the vision for the City of Southaven to build Snowden Grove Amphitheater (now known as the BankPlus Amphitheater) in 2006, bringing in such acts as the White Stripes, Dave Matthews Band and Kenny Chesney to perform. Green brought a lot of great shows to the City of Memphis at the Mid-South Coliseum, New Daisy Theatre, Memphis Botanic Garden, Beale Street Music Festival, Mud Island and most recently, Minglewood Hall and Lafayette's Music Room in Overton Square, featuring 15 live shows per week.
In addition to promoting rock concerts showcasing the likes of U2, KISS, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Chris Rock, AC/DC, Metallica, Aretha Franklin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, Chicago, Blake Shelton, Tina Turner, Steve Miller Band, BB King and ZZ Top, he produced and promoted entire tours, including the 2009 ZZ Top tour of North America and the 2010 Jagermeister tour headlined by Eric Church.
He also managed musical groups, including Beanland, an Oxford-based jam band, and Memphis' Ingram Hill, which signed in the 2000s with a major label, Hollywood Records, and scored hits on the Adult Contemporary charts. Booking concerts for many SEC schools to include Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, and Florida, Green stayed connected to younger audiences and the college scene.
In 2008, Green produced the first presidential debate between Democratic candidate and future President Barack Obama and Republican nominee John McCain, held at Green's alma mater, the University of Mississippi.
An avid tennis player, Green helped establish adult recreational tennis leagues in North Mississippi. Born in Water Valley, Miss., Green grew up in Southaven.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jamie Green, and his beloved wire fox terrier, Tag.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tammy Hedges; his mother, Rose Green of Southaven; two brothers, Allen Green of Southaven and Bryan Green (Megan) of Hernando; a nephew, Mason Eli and two adored wire fox terriers, Bishop and Sloan; and countless concert memories in the minds of thousands of Mid-Southerners.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, June 7, from 4-6 p.m. and at noon Monday, June 8. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Memorial Park Monday at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to the Tunica Humane Society or the Jim Green Music Scholarship Fund at the University of Memphis.
The family of Jim Green appreciates your support during this difficult time. If you are unable to attend due to any uncertainty you may feel in regard to gathering with others, we invite you to join us in remembering Jim via live stream at http://www.memorialparkonline.com/. Masks will be available for those in attendance.
A Mid-South concert promoting icon for 30 years, Green worked for the area's major concert bookers, Mid-South Concerts and Beaver Productions before starting his own company, Green Machine Concerts, in 2009. He had the vision for the City of Southaven to build Snowden Grove Amphitheater (now known as the BankPlus Amphitheater) in 2006, bringing in such acts as the White Stripes, Dave Matthews Band and Kenny Chesney to perform. Green brought a lot of great shows to the City of Memphis at the Mid-South Coliseum, New Daisy Theatre, Memphis Botanic Garden, Beale Street Music Festival, Mud Island and most recently, Minglewood Hall and Lafayette's Music Room in Overton Square, featuring 15 live shows per week.
In addition to promoting rock concerts showcasing the likes of U2, KISS, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Chris Rock, AC/DC, Metallica, Aretha Franklin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, Chicago, Blake Shelton, Tina Turner, Steve Miller Band, BB King and ZZ Top, he produced and promoted entire tours, including the 2009 ZZ Top tour of North America and the 2010 Jagermeister tour headlined by Eric Church.
He also managed musical groups, including Beanland, an Oxford-based jam band, and Memphis' Ingram Hill, which signed in the 2000s with a major label, Hollywood Records, and scored hits on the Adult Contemporary charts. Booking concerts for many SEC schools to include Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, and Florida, Green stayed connected to younger audiences and the college scene.
In 2008, Green produced the first presidential debate between Democratic candidate and future President Barack Obama and Republican nominee John McCain, held at Green's alma mater, the University of Mississippi.
An avid tennis player, Green helped establish adult recreational tennis leagues in North Mississippi. Born in Water Valley, Miss., Green grew up in Southaven.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jamie Green, and his beloved wire fox terrier, Tag.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tammy Hedges; his mother, Rose Green of Southaven; two brothers, Allen Green of Southaven and Bryan Green (Megan) of Hernando; a nephew, Mason Eli and two adored wire fox terriers, Bishop and Sloan; and countless concert memories in the minds of thousands of Mid-Southerners.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, June 7, from 4-6 p.m. and at noon Monday, June 8. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Memorial Park Monday at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to the Tunica Humane Society or the Jim Green Music Scholarship Fund at the University of Memphis.
The family of Jim Green appreciates your support during this difficult time. If you are unable to attend due to any uncertainty you may feel in regard to gathering with others, we invite you to join us in remembering Jim via live stream at http://www.memorialparkonline.com/. Masks will be available for those in attendance.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 4, 2020.