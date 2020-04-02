|
Jimmie Harold Mitchell, 83, passed away March 30, 2020. After graduating from high school, Jim played basketball at the University of Miami and the University of Memphis. He retired from John Deere in 1992 after 25 years of service as a Territory Manager.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and traveling to Las Vegas with his family. He also was an avid Memphis Tigers and Memphis Grizzlies fan.
He is survived by his Life Partner, Joyce Rowland; daughter, Kelli Mitchell; son-in-law, Kevin Cleveland, sister, Peggy Feldpausch; brother-in-law, Richard Fledpausch and a niece, Tammi Ramsey.
He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Family Funeral Care.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 2, 2020