Mrs. Jimmie Ruth Pugh, 98, passed away on August 21, 2020 in Memphis, TN.



Visitation Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral, Thursday, August 27, 2030, 10 a.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial, New Park Cemetery.



She leaves 3 daughters, Charlene Hibbler, Sanell Chism, Jacqueline Rogers, brother, Lasalle Dundley, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

