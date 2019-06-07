Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jimmy Barger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmy C. "Jim" Barger

Jim was born on April 23, 1945, in Memphis, TN to R.J. Barger and Lillian Wilson Barger. He passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.



Jimmy was a lifelong Memphian and an all-star athlete. He won many awards at South Side High School in both baseball and football, but his most honored award was having his #15 jersey retired from South Side his senior year.



Jimmy earned a full athletic scholarship at the University of Southern Mississippi in football. He started as the Defensive Safety all 4 years. Jimmy often said those were the best years of his life.



In high school, Jimmy met and fell in love with his one and only sweetheart, Mary Troy Caldwell. After Jimmy's time in the war, they built a happy life together, having two sons who shared Jimmy's love of sports. They were happily married for 53 years.



Jimmy co-owned Mar-Val Process Equipment where he worked as in sales. He loved to play golf and achieved 2 holes-in-one in his lifetime.



Jimmy is survived by the love of his life, Mary Caldwell Barger, son Jace Barger (Megan) of Memphis, son Justin Barger of Chattanooga, grandchildren Finley, Jack and Grant of Memphis, Kate and Grayson of Chattanooga, and brother, John E Barger (Ann) of Memphis.



All of Jimmy's family and many friends will truly miss him. He was the best of the best. The family would like to thank The Arbors Memory Care Community for their thoughtful care of Jim over the last 3 years.



The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Ave from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10 with funeral services to follow at 1:30 p.m. A celebration of Jim's life will follow the service.



