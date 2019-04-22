Resources More Obituaries for Jimmy Castellaw Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmy Clark "Jim" Castellaw

1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jimmy Clark "Jim" Castellaw, age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and husband of Monique Graf Castellaw, departed this life Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.



Funeral Services for Mr. Castellaw will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Castellaw will be from 10 A.M. to 12 noon Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Jim was born January 12, 1954, in Crockett Mills, Tennessee, the son of the late Leon and Mary Brasfield Castellaw. He received his master's degree from the University of Tennessee and was married July 25, 1992, to the former Monique Graf. He was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) fraternity, the Rotary Club in Somerville and a volunteer for the American Red Cross. He was employed as an area specialist and enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, collecting coins, classic cars, traveling with his wife and visiting with his family and friends. Jim was a University of Tennessee fan and loved his dog, Amber, and his cat, Lacey.



Mr. Castellaw is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Monique Graf Castellaw of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Hilary Castellaw Eversoll (Jeff) of Bowling Green, KY; his son, Jonathan Castellaw (Cathleen) of Fort Mill, SC; two sisters, Sally Burrow (Ira) of Alamo, TN, Lee Reilly (Ted) of Greensboro, GA; and three grandchildren, Cora McKenzie Eversoll, Caleb Castellaw and Chloe Castellaw.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Earnest, Steve Reeves, Mike Dennison, Richard Buntin, John Gibson and Rodney Wilson.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the , c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries