Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Jimmy Dale English


1942 - 2019
Jimmy Dale English Obituary
Jimmy Dale English, 77, of Horseshoe Lake, AR passed away July 31, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1942 in Philipp, MS.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Marie English and his sister, Bobbie Koonce.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna English; his sisters, Carolyn English Hege of Effort, PA, Nell Wolfe (Jim) of Tutwiler, MS, and Ruth Long of Frisco, TX.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, July 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 1, 2019
