1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jimmy David Harsson, age 64, resident of Oakland and husband of Kathy Harsson, died Friday morning, February 8, 2019 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.



A Celebration of Life Gathering for Mr. Harsson's family and friends will be held at 3215 Appling Road in Bartlett, Tennessee from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Interment will be private. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - West Chapel at Oakland.



Jimmy was born September 25, 1954 in Marked Tree, Arkansas, the son of the late Robert Louis Harsson and Lou Ella Evans Harsson. He received his education in Poinsett County, Arkansas and served his country in the United States Army for four years. Jimmy was a resident of the Memphis area for 35 years before moving to Oakland in 2002. He was employed as a sales manager for Hypertech, Inc. in Bartlett and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cars, playing pool and the Memphis Tigers.



Mr. Harsson is survived by his wife who he married July 2, 2007, Kathy Harsson of Oakland, TN; two sons, Jimmy David Harsson, Jr. of Oakland, TN, Lance William Harsson of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Billie Jean Warmack of Eads, TN, Martha Frazier of Marked Tree, AR; and two brothers, Louis Harsson of Strawberry, AR and Forrest Harsson of Searcy, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Louis Harsson and Lou Ella Evans Harsson.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 21, 2019