1/1
Jimmy Donald Fanning
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Donald Fanning, age 85, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was born June 26, 1935, in Milan, Tennessee to Ina Johnson and Brodie Alton Fanning. He graduated from Southside High School, Memphis, Tennessee where he played baseball. He was also a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion.

He worked in transportation for over 40 years and more recently in sales with Specialty Feeds. He was an avid golfer and loved his grandchildren. He was an active, lifetime member of First Assembly of God where he played clarinet in the church orchestra.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Estelle Coscia Fanning; daughter, Sharon Rainey (Steve); son, Chuck Fanning (Debra); grandchildren, Emily Permenter (Ethan), Chuck Fanning, Jr., Ben Fanning (Lindsey), Daniel Rainey (Meagan), and James Rainey (Laura); and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Lorentino.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Assembly Memphis, 8650 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, TN 38018. At the family's request, there will not be a visitation. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved