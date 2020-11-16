Jimmy Donald Fanning
, age 85, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was born June 26, 1935, in Milan, Tennessee to Ina Johnson and Brodie Alton Fanning. He graduated from Southside High School, Memphis, Tennessee where he played baseball. He was also a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion.
He worked in transportation for over 40 years and more recently in sales with Specialty Feeds. He was an avid golfer and loved his grandchildren. He was an active, lifetime member of First Assembly of God where he played clarinet in the church orchestra.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Estelle Coscia Fanning; daughter, Sharon Rainey (Steve); son, Chuck Fanning (Debra); grandchildren, Emily Permenter (Ethan), Chuck Fanning, Jr., Ben Fanning (Lindsey), Daniel Rainey (Meagan), and James Rainey (Laura); and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Lorentino.A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Assembly Memphis, 8650 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, TN 38018. At the family's request, there will not be a visitation. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.