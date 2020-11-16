, age 85, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was born June 26, 1935, in Milan, Tennessee to Ina Johnson and Brodie Alton Fanning. He graduated from Southside High School, Memphis, Tennessee where he played baseball. He was also a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion.He worked in transportation for over 40 years and more recently in sales with Specialty Feeds. He was an avid golfer and loved his grandchildren. He was an active, lifetime member of First Assembly of God where he played clarinet in the church orchestra.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Estelle Coscia Fanning; daughter, Sharon Rainey (Steve); son, Chuck Fanning (Debra); grandchildren, Emily Permenter (Ethan), Chuck Fanning, Jr., Ben Fanning (Lindsey), Daniel Rainey (Meagan), and James Rainey (Laura); and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Lorentino.