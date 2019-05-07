|
Jimmy Gilbert
September 25, 1941- May 5, 2019
Survived by: Daughter, Lisa Mullikin, Son in Law, Sean Mullikin; Two granddaughters, Cassie & Bailey Mullikin, all from Harvest, AL; Son, Justin Gilbert, From Bartlett, TN; Three Sisters, Alyce Belenchia from Philadelphia, MS, Esther Wilkinson from Somerville, TN, Hazel Davis from Como, MS.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail McClay and his parents, O.M. Gilbert & Mary Allie Gilbert.
He was dearly loved by many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Jim was a lifetime Ole Miss fan & enjoyed attending football games for many years. He was a referee for Shelby Youth Sports & High School football back in the 1980s.
Celebration of Life Memorial, Friday, May 10th, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Cafe Society, 5210 N. Evergreen St., Memphis, TN 38112
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 7, 2019
