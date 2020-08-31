Jimmy Huddleston

1946 – 2020

, age 74, resident of Oakland and husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Reardon Huddleston, departed this life Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2020 at his residence.Jimmy was born April 9, 1946 in Rienzi, Mississippi to Travis Myrl "T.M." Huddleston and Opal Monita Lee Huddleston. He was a graduate of Oakhaven High School in Memphis and served his country in the United States Army Tennessee National Guard for six years. He was married June 8, 1971 to the former Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Reardon and had been a resident of Oakland for 22 years. He was the owner of Huddleston Enterprises and Lindsey Transportation before his retirement. Jimmy was of the Christian faith and enjoyed golfing and woodcraft.Mr. Huddleston is survived by four daughters, Darla S. Hindmon of Byhalia, MS, Torrie Greene (Sean) of Cordova, TN, Lynn Whitehorn (Scottie) of Oakland, TN and Lisa Lufcy (Allen) of Oakland, TN; his son, Wesley Smithey (Vickie) of Byhalia, MS; his sister, JoAnn Fine (Johnnie) of Olive Branch, MS; two brothers, Travis Huddleston (Donna) of Oakland, TN and Dwight Huddleston (Dianna) of Oakland, TN; eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Seavers and his sister, Bobbie Lambert.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Noah Seavers, Micah Seavers, Dylan Lufcy, Jimmy Allen Huddleston, Dwight Huddleston, Jr., Dwight Huddleston, III, Hunter Harris and Clayton Smithey.