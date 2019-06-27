Jimmy McNair, 58, of Bartlett, TN died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



Jimmy was able to obtain his dream job as a pilot for the last 16 years. In his free time, he spent as much time as possible at his cabin in the Ozark Mountains.



Beloved husband, father, and papa, Jimmy is survived by his wife, Martha McNair of Bartlett, three children, Kristi Schierling (Kyle) of Wauchula, FL; Jeremy McNair (Jessica) of Orlando, FL and Megan McNair of Cordova, TN; four grandchildren Kayleigh, Kaitlyn, Dylan and Blake; sister Linda Harnois of Connecticut (Doug) and brother Denny McNair of Florida, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Parker McNair.



Jimmy never met a stranger and was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.



Services will be held at Harmony Church of Bartlett, 6740 St. Elmo Rd, Bartlett, TN 38135 with visitation from 12-1 and the service immediately following. Burial will be held at Memory Hill Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 27, 2019