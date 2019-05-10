|
Jimmy Neal Sullins, age 82, of Collierville, TN passed from this life Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Germantown Methodist Hospital.
Mr. Sullins was born May 27, 1936, in Vanndale, AR, to the late Luther E. Sullins and Winnie Ruth Ball Sullins. He was a U. S. Army veteran, a retired Plumbing Code Enforcement Inspector for Shelby County and was a member of the Collierville Christian Church.
Mr. Sullins is survived by his wife; Emma Sullins, a son and daughter in law; Pat and Madalyn Sullins and three grandchildren; Patrick, Lauren and Emily Sullins.
Along with his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a brother; Floyd Sullins.
The family will receive friends at 3 pm Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Collierville Funeral Home with Funeral Services to follow at 4 pm. A burial will take place later at West TN State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Collierville Christian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 10, 2019
