Jo Ann Marsan Hebert, age 81, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard "Dick" Hebert, a grandson, Ronald Mac Tate Jr., and a granddaughter, Amanda Leigh Reeves Knight.
Jo Ann leaves a son, Bruce Hebert, and three daughters; Maureen Reeves, Kathleen King (Richard), Doreen West (John), four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed years of boating on the Tennessee River with friends and was an avid KCBS BBQ Judge.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 2, 2020