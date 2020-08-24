Joan Anna Scanlon, 84, of Memphis passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 5, 1936 to the late Chester and Gladys Borowski in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Mrs. Scanlon was a loving wife to her late husband, John Michael "Jack" Scanlon; and devoted mother to her three children, John Michael Scanlon (Nimz) of Irvine, California, Diana Lynn McCarver (Rusty) of Pompano Beach, Florida and Maryann Morrison (Matt) of Cordova, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Victoria McCarver Willinger (Andrew), Morgan Ashley McCarver, Jessica Nicole Morrison and Megan Renee Morrison.



Mrs. Scanlon was a retired administrative assistant, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church-Cordova and also frequently attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church- Germantown. More recently she attended church services offered by St. Brigid at her senior living community. Her love of God was very apparent and she was often heard saying "Do all things for the honor and glory of God". She always said her family was her greatest achievement in life and she cherished time spent with them. Mrs. Scanlon was proud to be married to Jack, her Prince Charming. They travelled extensively together until his death on December 4, 1999. Mrs. Scanlon also enjoyed painting and designing flower arrangements.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 beginning at 12:00pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8151 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, Tennessee. They invite you to join them in praying a rosary beginning at 12:40pm. The funeral mass will follow at 1:00pm under the direction of Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens-Bartlett. Committal service will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:30pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in memory of Joan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store