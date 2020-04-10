|
|
|
Joan Poston Barton, 89, died April 6, 2020. She was a resident of Trezevant Episcopal Home.
She was born October 27, 1930, in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late John Hamill Poston and Gladys Burgie Poston. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John Curry Barton, and her son James Edward Barton, who both died in 2018, and her half-sister, Mary Ann Poston Fisher.
She graduated from St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia, attended Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia, and graduated from Southwestern College (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jo and her husband Jack, both avid readers, loved to travel and spend time with their friends. Jo was a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church and more recently attended St. Edwards Chapel at Trezevant. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Memphis, and a past member of the Memphis Country Club. She volunteered for civic and charitable organizations throughout her life including Chi Omega Alumnae, Pink Palace Museum and Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
Jo leaves two sons, John Poston Barton (Gwynne) and Stephen Curry Barton (Anne), both of Memphis, and a daughter-in-law, Diane Fiorillo Barton of Atlanta, Georgia. She also leaves four grandchildren, Curry Barton Blanton (Todd) of Memphis, Whitney Barton Wieck (Stephen) of Memphis, John Hamill Barton and Josephine Marie Barton of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as a great-grandson, John David Blanton of Memphis, and a second great-grandson on the way. She also leaves a cousin, Elizabeth Taylor Fraser of Miami, Florida, a sister-in-law, Jessica Barton Clarke and a nephew Baxter Brown, both of Jackson, Mississippi.
Jo was a fine woman, loved by her family and many friends. She was known by all for her sharp intelligence and dry wit. Throughout her life, she acted according to a strong moral code, valuing integrity, loyalty, and love above all else. She will be profoundly missed.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Charles Berry, Tabitha Barkley and Katie Smith for their care and devotion.
The family is planning a private graveside service at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, the Center or a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 10, 2020