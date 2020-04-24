|
Joan Smith Cotten
Joan was born on March 26th, 1933. She departed this earth on April 23, 2020. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee to John and Lillian Smith. She was married to Orvil Cotten Jr. in 1972. They loved each other and did life together until his death on April 23, 2002. Almost as though she chose her time to pass away to be the same as her beloved "Cotten".
Joan was educated in the Memphis City Schools. She had three sons she raised and nurtured into adulthood.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son John.
Joan is survived by her brother Gerald Smith (Liz), Sons; Jim Biggs (Jane), Scott Biggs (Betsy), Stepson; Orvil Cotton (Susan), two grandsons; Bradley Biggs and Bryan Biggs; a Step Grandson Matt Cotten (Christa) and a Step Granddaughter Nancy Robertson(Tyler).
Joan was a loyal member of Ridgeway Baptist Church for many years. She and Cotten had many wonderful trips across the United States with their friends from Ridgeway. One of Cotten's and Joan's favorite places to visit was Hawaii. They always returned with broad smiles on their faces and a great tan. They also enjoyed visiting Jim and Jane in London.
The family would like to thank the community of Hearthside for the love and support they gave Joan during her time with them.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that gifts be sent to Ridgeway Baptist Church in Joan's honor.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electronic condolences for the Cotton family. Due to the current concern for large gatherings, the burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 24, 2020