went home to be with her Lord on September 26, 2020.She was born on June 5, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, and died surrounded by her family in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Randy Middleton, in Huntsville, Alabama.She was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Tunie Kramer; her first husband, Retired Navy Captain James L. Yates, Jr; her second husband, Retired Marine Corps Sargent Walter A. Boucher; and her daughter-in-law, Gabrielle Waggoner Yates.Over the years, she traveled extensively, happily residing in Coronado, CA; Providence, Rhode Island; Ankara, Turkey; Corpus Christi, Texas; Fairfax, Virginia; Germantown, Tennessee; Olive Branch, Mississippi; Huntsville, Alabama; and Hernando, Mississippi. She also spent several pleasurable years exploring the United States in a motor home.She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Miami of Ohio in 1956 and a Master of Education degree from The University of Memphis in 1987. She loved to read, and she worked for a time in the children's department of a local bookstore.Animals, especially dogs, were an important part of her life. But Joanne's family gave her the most joy and satisfaction. As a loving mother and educator, she adored teaching young people. For years, she served DeSoto County in north Mississippi as a guidance counselor at both the elementary and high school levels before retiring in 1999. She was a faithful member of Christ Presbyterian Church.She leaves behind three children and their spouses, Andi Yates Lehman and husband, Dan, of Hernando, MS; James L.Yates, III and wife, Leanne, of Olive Branch, MS; and Lynda Yates Middleton and husband, Randy, of Huntsville, AL, as well as nine grandchildren, Tommy Middleton and wife, Mallory, of Madison, MS; Geoffrey Middleton and wife, Kym, of Huntsville, AL; Kerri Painter and husband, Allen, of Huntsville, AL; James Yates IV and wife, Sarah, of Tupelo, MS; Adam Middleton of Jackson, MS; Reyn Lehman of Hernando, MS; and Russ Lehman of Hernando, MS.In addition, she leaves behind seven beloved great- grandchildren, Kaelyn Painter, Cutler Middleton, Bryce Painter, Maisy Middleton, Chaney Painter, Lincoln Painter, and Olivia Yates. She also counted as her children Sal Deluca, his wife, Kim, and their daughter, Maci.